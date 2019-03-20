A new kind of career expo will be held March 25, 2019 in the Redwood Valley schools commons area at Redwood Valley High School.

The Cardinal Careers Expo, a fun, interactive and free event, will connect students, parents and job-seekers with Redwood Area business and industry Leaders. (Note: The expo has been rescheduled, due to parent-teacher conferences being rescheduled.)

Sophomores and juniors at Redwood Valley High School will attend the expo from 2-3:15 p.m., and then the event will be open to the public in the evening.

That evening is also RVHS parent teacher conferences, a date selected by organizers and school administration, so that parents, who are significant career influencers of their children, also have the opportunity to learn more about growing industries and career opportunities.

The event is also open to the public, including job-seekers, as many of the exhibitors currently have or plan to have future employment openings at their business.

“From the Chamber’s perspective, this event is all about current and anticipated workforce shortages,” said Anne Johnson, executive director of Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism. “Students and adults alike that attend the expo will learn about a variety of industries and careers and have an opportunity to become educated about training requirements, career options and even labor market information that is an essential piece in career exploration.”

Businesses are encouraged to pre-register for the free event March 25 by contacting the Chamber for more information at (507) 637-2828.

The public is invited to attend from 4-7 p.m.