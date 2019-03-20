She tells CHEDA Board 2018 was a great year

Crookston’s Small Business Development Center had a great year in 2018, SBDC Specialist and Consultant Christine Anderson told the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority board at this week’s meeting at RiverView Health. She even told one CHEDA board member that she has helped clients move to the next step, and the step after that.

One of Anderson’s most prominent clients is Real Good Bath & Body, owned by Carol Simmons. RGBB moved to a new location on South Broadway and Simmons recently won the IDEA Competition, Anderson boasted.

In 2018, the SBDC has helped at least one retail business, four manufacturers, two nonprofits, and one in-home business. They’ve also assisted with housing projects, workforce development, and sat at the table for childcare meetings.

“We have some special trainings coming up, a two-day marketing course, where we help small businesses figure out who’s their target market,” Anderson explained. “There will be a focus on feasibility study workshop at UMC and we’ll help people prepare for USDA requirements.”

Anderson added that the SBDC will have a succession planning workshop on May 7 and a profit mastering on May 8 and 9 which “takes the business and helps them feel more successful by honing in on their bookkeeping and accounting.” Plus, this summer, they’ll be doing an intro to business and writing workshop.

Ward 1 City Council Member Jake Fee asked if there was a sustainability plan for the SBDC going forward after receiving funding from the city (and CHEDA) for the first two years and UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause answered saying the SBDC requires a non-federal match for every federal dollar they receive and they’re always looking for ways to match those dollars. She added that they will come back to their various partners and that it does require commitment from the community.

Crookston’s SBDC opened in the spring of 2018 and provides feasibility studies, start-up systems, helps develop business plans, helps businesses access capital for their projects, works with cashflow management, and assists with buying, selling and succession planning. Their office is located at Valley Technology Park, adjacent to the UMN Crookston campus. For more information on the SBDC, Christine Anderson can be contacted at 281-8318 or caanders@crk.umn.edu.