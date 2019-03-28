A number of ice jams are causing problems at bridges in Chippewa County, with some being closed due to water spilling over roadways.

On Tuesday, the bridge at Watson Sag was closed due to a large ice jam which caused water to flow over the road immediately to the north of the bridge. Also closed was the bridge on County Road 13 near the Army Corps of Engineer’s office. Large blocks of ice, along with trees and branches, piled against the bridges at both sites.

A large ice jam was also building against the dam at Lac qui Parle Lake as lake ice breaks apart and is being sent toward the dam. A large amount of ice is still on the lake.

To the west of the dam, water has almost spilled over County Road 13, and a closure of the road may happen yet this week as flood waters continue to rise.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Aaron Blom, Director of Public Works for the City of Montevideo expressed concern about the ice jams. “The ice jams upstream are an unknown variable at this time. There is no telling when they will melt or break up, but they will be an ongoing factor as the flood continues into the near future.

For now, all that can be done is wait until temperatures warm enough to speed up the melting process, and that may take some time.

