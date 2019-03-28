The Miss Sleepy Eye organization invites the community to the Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation to see who will be crowned as Miss Sleepy Eye 2019 and her two Princesses.

The Miss Sleepy Eye organization invites the community to the Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation to see who will be crowned as Miss Sleepy Eye 2019 and her two Princesses. Coronation will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.

When the candidates gathered for the Miss Sleepy Eye candidate kick-off event in early February, they each wrote their answer to the question, “Why are you excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate?”

Meet the candidates for Miss Sleepy Eye 2019:

Callie Bohnen is the daughter of Patrick and Michele Bohnen. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I will be able to have fun with my peers and be a part of a great Sleepy Eye tradition.” Callie is sponsored by Nuvera.

Gabriella Helget is the daughter of Bill and Jenny Helget. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I get to experience new things with new people in my community.” Gabriella is sponsored by Bolten and Menk.

Liv Nelson is the daughter of Beth Nelson and Blair Nelson. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I have pride in this community and the support they show for their youth and I look forward to continuing that support.” Liv is sponsored by Sturm Funeral Home.

Alexa Owens is the daughter of Wendy Owens and Steven Owens. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “It is a special experience that will challenge me and prepare me for future opportunities.” Alexa is sponsored by Chuck Spaeth Ford.

Paige Romberg is the daughter of Grant and Heather Romberg. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I can’t wait for all of the exciting opportunities and experiences that are available.” Paige is sponsored by Schutz Family Foods.

Anna Sellner is the daughter of Mike and the late Vicky Sellner. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I’ve admired my grandma (the first Miss Sleepy Eye 1947, Catherine (Wiltscheck) Sellner) and have always looked up to her. I’m also excited because I get to make new friends and enjoy this time with these amazing girls.” Anna is sponsored by Sleepy Eye Repair.

Hali Soukup is the daughter of Michael and Jane Soukup. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “It is a privilege to have an opportunity to positively represent our community.” Hali is sponsored by BIC Graphic.

Sara Zinniel is the daughter of Chuck and Lorette Zinniel. She is excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because, “I am excited to try something new, meet new friends, and to make my senior year more exciting!” Sara is sponsored by Culligan Water Conditioning.