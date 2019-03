Four reports of counterfeit bills made to CPD Thursday

Crookston Police on Thursday received four reports of counterfeit $50 bills being passed in town. The CPD is urging all businesses to verify the authenticity of any $50 bills they receive.

The counterfeit bills have red ink, Asian-style markings on the front left and back right sides of the bill. All of the counterfeit bills have the same serial number: ID65114276A.

Contact the CPD at 281-3111 immediately if you receive one of these bills.