Wabasso senior Brock Rohlik was recently named to the honorable mention All-Tomahawk Conference basketball team for the 2018-19 season. Rohlik had a nice senior campaign, leading the team in scoring with 294 points (12.2 ppg) and 181 rebounds (7.3 rpg) and also adding 45 steals, 28 assists and a team-high 23 blocked shots.

He was tied for third in the conference in rebounding and fourth in blocked shots.

Fellow senior Michael Turbes finished with 84 points (3.4 ppg), 106 rebounds, 16 blocked shots and 12 steals. He averaged 4.3 rpg during conference play.

The Rabbits' youth gives them hope moving forward led by sophomores Mason Dallenbach and Colby Wall and freshman Isaac Kronback.

Kronback finished second on the team in scoring with 263 points (11 ppg) and also finished with 44 assists, 79 rebounds, 18 steals and shot 71 percent from the charity stripe. He had 25 made three-pointers in conference play and averaged 1.5 assists.

Dallenbach was third on the team in scoring with 198 points (8.6 ppg) to go along with 43 rebounds, 26 steals, 49 assists (2.1 apg) and a 77 percent clip from the charity stripe. He averaged 9.0 ppg in conference play and was fifth overall in free throw efficiency at 75.3 percent.

Wall was fourth in scoring with 173 points (6.9 ppg), 65 rebounds, 43 steals and had 22 made three-pointers. He was seventh in the conference in free throw accuracy at 73 percent had averaged 1.8 steals per game and 1.4 assists.

The Rabbits shot 39 percent from the floor as a team and knocked down 61 percent of their free throws.