Driver crashed into a tree near Bruce Street after CPD says he fled on Highway 75 Bypass.

A driver and passenger involved in a law enforcement pursuit early Monday, April 1 in Crookston were treated at RiverView Health for non-life threatening injuries, and the driver was subsequently arrested.



Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier says the incident began to unfold minutes before 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of University and Fisher avenues. According to a CPD release, an officer observed a vehicle make a turn near the intersection without activating the turn signal. The officer followed the vehicle west on Polk County Highway 61 toward Minakwa Golf Course and observed the vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 61 and the Highway 75 Bypass road. At that point, the officer attempted a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights and siren. According to the CPD, the suspect vehicle continued south on the bypass at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle again failed to stop at the stop sign located at the bypass’ intersection with Old Highway 75 and 3rd Avenue South, and the vehicle continued east on 3rd Avenue South, at which point the driver lost control and crashed into a tree near Bruce Street.



The driver is identified as Jose Angel Trevino, 29, of Crookston. The passenger is identified as Jennifer Gutierrez, 27, also of Crookston. Both were taken by Crookston Area Ambulance Service to RiverView. Trevino was then arrested and taken to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center. Charges are pending against him.



Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the incident. It’s not known at this time if seat belts were worn, although airbags did deploy.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Crookston Fire Department assisted the CPD.