This year, the Montevideo Middle School will be performing “Kilroy Was Here” for its 2019 spring musical. The musical takes place at a USO club in Brooklyn in 1942, and while ships leaving a nearby navy yard are being sunk by enemy U-boats, Allied intelligence suspects the club to be harboring Axis spies. The main character, Joe Kilroy, is a young soldier who draws cartoon faces wherever he goes and has a knack for getting into trouble. He is the only one who knows where the next Allied convoy will converge, and enemy agents will do whatever it takes to learn his secret.

“There are about 53 people involved this year between backstage crew, tech crew, and cast,” said Dan Hampton, director of the musical.

The two lead roles of the production are Kilroy and Ruth, who are played by Thomas Philaya and Nikki Salazar, and the set was designed by Ralph Heidorn.

