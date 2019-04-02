The Sleepy Eye United golf team returns all but two seniors from last year’s State Championship team.

The Sleepy Eye United golf team returns all but two seniors from last year’s State Championship team. Head Coach Crystal Ibberson expects another strong season for the group returning, led by Andrew Neid, Thor and Toby Weiss, and Logan Netzke. Ibberson also expects Ashtyn Tauer to lead her girls this season. Ashtyn carries experience from the state level.

Head Coach: Crystal Ibberson

Assistant Coach: George Schwint

Last Year’s Record: boys undefeated

Players Lost to Graduation: Ben Laffen and Parker Landkammer

Key Players

Logan Netzke looks to build off of his State Tournament appearance as he enters his sophomore year. Netzke has been getting varsity time since the eighth grade.

Andrew Neid returns for his senior season and will be counted upon as one of the leaders of the program.

Thor Weiss will be assisting Neid in his support as a leader for the team in efforts to return to the State Tournament.

Toby Weiss also got State Tournament experience last season and will be relied upon heavily this season.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Ibberson believes that the experience the boys bring this season will help them be successful once again. Ibberson also expects newcomers, Carson Erickson and Jacob Schultz, to contribute to the boys’ team as well.

Ashtyn Tauer returns with state experience on the girls’ side for Sleepy Eye. Along with Tauer, Ibberson has seen vast improvements from Asha Schmid, Liz Schwint, Emily Erickson and Meridan Andres and looks forward to them reaching their potential as young golfers.

Coach’s Comment

“I am looking forward to another fun season. We lost two great players, but the boys team all work very hard and have been working hard all winter on their game. They have another great chance at State this season and their hard work and dedication will hopefully pay off again.” Ibberson looks forward to the girls growing this season as they return some young players. “The girls all have potential as young golfers to do well and turn in some good scores, I am looking forward to seeing what the girls can do this year.”