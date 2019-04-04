At this week’s Granite Falls City Council meeting on Monday, April 1, the council started by discussing the draft for the new city charter which hasn’t been updated since 1987. City Attorney Greg Holmstrom highlighted some of the changes to the charter and talked about the process of updating the charter.

Holmstrom started by describing the process to update the charter, “The Council may amend the charter by ordinance which is nice because a lot of cities can’t do that. There would need to be readings of the proposed ordinance, the ordinance would need to be published, and there would need to be a hearing where the public could come in and give input.”

“Ultimately the Council will adopt it and for the ordinance to pass it must receive an affirmative vote from every member of the City Council. There is also a timeframe in which the public can file a petition and ask for an election if they are unhappy with the changes. I don’t think there are any changes that would be considered controversial at all, but just as a procedure it’s necessary.“

“With the need for unanimous support from the Council in mind the Charter Commission spent a lot of time trying to have as much broad input as possible, so that it would hopefully be acceptable to Council.”

Holmstrom continued by discussing some of the changes, “The charter was last worked on in 1987 so it’s been a long time. What these changes basically do is bring a lot of things up to date. There are some changes that bring us into compliance with state statutes and some grammatical changes. So nothing too radical.”

Mayor Dave Smiglewski gave examples of some language that was changed, like the city managers job description and all the city council members being referred to as men. “Several language changes along those lines were made.” The Council and the Charter Commission will continue the process of updating the charter. The Council is likely to call for a public hearing on May 6 and hold the hearing on May 20.

The Council approved a resolution that authorized the execution of a wholesale power agreement with the Central Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. The agreement is anticipated to start in 2021 for a term of no less than 10 years and no greater than 15 years. The agreement also includes a price of energy that does not exceed $31.00 per megawatt hour for the term of the agreement.

EDA Director Cathy Anderson talked to the council about a prohibition style beer tasting event at the Volstead House on April 7th and asked the Council to approve a temporary liquor license. The Council approved the temporary liquor license and Smiglewski added “Somehow I can almost see Andrew Volstead saying, oh my gosh it’s come to this!”

The Council discussed several City Hall IT issues and highlighted some of the most important needs. Granite Falls City Manager, Crystal Johnson, said one of the more urgent needs is an upgrade to the projector in the council chambers. There have been several issues with presenters not being able to figure out how to use the projector and there are some other connection issues.

Smiglewski pointed out most of the technology in City Hall is now over 10 years old which is really outdated. Some other improvements discussed include switching to a state phone/internet system, looking at getting a fiber connection in City Hall, and updating computers and switching to windows 10. The Council also formed an IT committee to look into the most pressing needs and to figure out costs. There was no immediate action taken but several improvements are expected to be made over the next year.

The Council gave a brief flood update and as of Monday the water has slowly started to recede. There was some concern over businesses along the river that had things in their basements. There was some confusion as to why these businesses didn’t clear out their basements sooner because there was an advanced warning this would happen. The Council had hoped there wasn’t too much damage done to those items or the building.

There wasn’t too much major damage done by the flooding and for the most part preparations and prevention had gone smoothly. The Council thanked Public Works and everyone who helped for doing a great job.

In Other News:

The Council approved a $2,500 donation to Granite Falls Health

The Council discussed various hydroelectric plant improvements and approved calling for bids on the project

The Council adopted a post-issuance debt compliance policy

The Council adopted a resolution establishing procedures relating to compliance with reimbursement bond regulations under the internal revenue code

The Council discussed Memorial Park phase 3 and 4 improvements and plans to write another grant for phase 4 projects

The Council appointed Scott Rasmusson to the Hospital Board