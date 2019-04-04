John Dale Yeager was born June 8, 1934 in Sacred Heart to Ory and Eunice Yeager. As a teen John worked at the Valley Produce and Ladner's Our Own Hardware, both in Granite Falls. He graduated from Granite Falls High School in June of 1952. The next day he joined the Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged June of 1955.

On June 10, 1955 he was married to Phyllis DeGeest. John worked for Minneapolis Moline in Hopkins before opening an auto mechanic and parts store in Minneapolis. Following that he owned and operated a mobile station in Apple Valley. John was a founding member and a commander of American Legion Post 1776 in Apple Valley and was an active Mason. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially deer hunting with his son Tim and brother David. Traveling was one of John's passions going to Hawaii, Alaska, and the majority of the continental U.S. before buying a winter home in Texas.

John was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lisa and son Tim; sisters Eleanor Hellevang and Lois Toupala and four nephews. He is survived by sons Curt and Tom; daughters Susie, Pam and Amber. Also by sister Myrna Stolen of Marshall; brother David (Darlene) Yeager and sister Beverly (Bob) Svobodny of Granite Falls; many nieces and nephews and extended family. His very special friend of many years, Janet Lourson also survives. John was buried with military honors at Fort Snelling Cemetery.