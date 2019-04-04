On March 29 at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an incident of animal cruelty.

According to the complainant, a bison had been shot in the eye near the 32000 Block of CSAH 41 in rural Sanborn.

The reporting party indicated that the bison, which was approximately one year old, had been killed some time between March 17-19.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at (507) 637-4036.