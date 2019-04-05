Northland Community and Technical College announces that four staff members have been selected for the 2019 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award (NISOD).

Among the four honorees is Marketing instructor Stephanie LeDuc, who, before joining the NCTC faculty, was a financial advisor at Invest Forward in Crookston.

NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.

In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients. The response to that ceremony was so positive that NISOD began what has become the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff.

“It is such a great honor to be selected as a recipient of the NISOD award,” LeDuc said. “It is humbling to be recognized by my peers for contributions made to Northland Community and Technical College. I am very thankful for all the support I have received from mentors, administration, faculty, staff, and students. I would not have been able to accomplish my goals without their on-going support. I am looking forward to representing Northland with pride at the annual conference.”

“For many of the award recipients, being recognized, thanked, and honored in this manner is the first time they’ve ever received such profound acknowledgment and appreciation for the work they do,” states NISOD Executive Director Dr. Edward J. Leach, “Needless to say, the dinner and celebration is a very moving occasion and a highlight of the conference every year.”

“The students at Northland will not be surprised that these exemplary faculty and staff are being recognized by NISOD Excellence Award. They have personally experienced their dedication to student learning and student success, hallmarks of what we do on a daily basis here at Northland,” added Northland president Dr. Dennis Bona.