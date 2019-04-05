SEFD and some members of the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service drilled on ice rescue on the lake the evening of March 27.

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department and some members of the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service drilled on ice rescue on the lake the evening of March 27. Fire Chief Ron Zinniel said the ice conditions were perfect and enabled them to practice under very realistic conditions. Zinniel said the department does this ice rescue drill in the early springs when the aeration system is activated - causing areas of open water.

Chief Zinniel said, "The ice condition were perfect for the drill. It enabled us to practice ice rescue procedures under very realistic conditions; conditions that we could encounter very easily. The firemen dealt with ice condition challenge very well, testing their skills under conditions they haven’t encountered recently. Firefighters did a great job and are ready to respond to this type of incident if needed, hopefully never needed, but they are prepared. Ice is never safe especially this time of year so stay off the ice and always use caution whenever on the ice. Also, a word of caution to stay away from rivers, streams, and also ditches now. With water levels being so high the slightest misstep could be tragic."