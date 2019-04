New Crookston residents recently received their “Welcome Home Crookston” bags that

contain information and resources, as well as a “passport” that encourages local shopping during an office visit at the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau.

Welcome Home Crookston program organizers have been working on the reinvented welcome program since 2018 and are now rolling it out to the public.

To learn more or to sign up, go to visitcrookston.com/welcome-home-crookston.