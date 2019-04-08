The Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers and their checkoff dollars are supporting their schools and promoting agriculture with donations of books to local schools.

The growers have donated agricultural educational books to elementary schools in Fosston, Erskine, Fertile, Crookston, Fisher and East Grand Forks.

The goal of the endeavor is to show the value of agriculture by increasing agricultural literacy through K-2 education. Accordingly, the Polk County Soybean-Corn brought $900 worth of books to libraries. The books were purchased through MN Ag in the Classroom, which was established in 1985 through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

"We think it is a great opportunity for our council to help educate non-farming children on how our crops become food for them to eat at their tables. It is valuable to have children learn about agriculture,” said Board President Kevin Krueger. “Even though we do live in a farming area, it is good the kids who do not farm get the opportunity to learn about the story of agriculture.”

Many of the donated books have agricultural themes, including: “Soybeans: An A-Z Book,” “How did that get in my Lunchbox,” “Oh Say Can You Seed” and “The Life and Times of Corn.”

To learn more about biodiesel and Minnesota’s soybean farmers, visit mnsoybean.org.

To learn more about ethanol and Minnesota’s corn farmers, visit .mncorn.org

The Polk County Soybean Growers is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of approximately 25,000 farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.

With nearly 7,000 members, the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) is one of the largest grassroots farm organizations in the United States. Working in close partnership with the Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council, MCGA identifies and promotes opportunities for Minnesota’s 24,000 corn farmers while building connections with the non-farming public. We accomplish this by investing in third-party research that focuses on water quality and soil health, targeted consumer outreach, developing new uses for corn and working to add value to every bushel of corn grown in Minnesota.