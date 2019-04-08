In their final show of the year, St. James High School paid homage to small-town Minnesota with their production of “Land of the White Foreheads”.
The play is set in rural Minnesota, and tells the story of the typical small town, with crazy teens causing mayhem, and the spreading of the usual gossip.
Doing most of the gossiping were Mya Hanson (Aldine) and Barbara Craig (Velma), whose dialogue mimicked conversations between Minnesotans, raising constant laughter from the crowd inside the Little Theatre.
The play takes place throughout the course of the day.
On this particular day, both a funeral and a wedding were held. Tying the knot were Luke (Miguel Martinez) and Amy (Gabriela Trapero).
A variety of musical numbers were also performed by the cast. Kelsey Sagehorn, Nicholas Brey, and Sara Craig highlighted “In The Garden”. Emma Zender took the lead in both “Could I Have This Dance” and “Forever and Ever Amen”. In act two, Zender was also featured in “Goodnight Irene” and “Grandpa”, along with Sara Craig. Trey Witcraft and Luci Kulseth provided a duet in “Don’t Fall in Love With a Dreamer.” The whole cast came together to sing “Amazing Grace”. The final number of the evening, “When the Saints Go Marching In” provided one last song for the ten seniors in the play. Following the play, blankets were given to each of the seniors, who then, in turn, provided gifts for director Linda Becken, music coach Cathy Lick and set design Doug Becken.
Cast: Emma Zender- Louisianny
Mya Hanson- Aldine
Barbara Craig- Velma
Miranda Tetzloff- Wilma Wizbeck
Chantel Henderson- Crazy Charlene
Jovana Rodriguez- Deb
Amber Carlson- Betsy
Johana Rodriguez- Chrissy
Luci Kulseth- Kelly
Landon Hoppe- Victor Wonder
Trey Witcraft- Tungstine/Otis
Daniel Olson- Theo
Kory Krall- Coach Clarence
Kaylem Velasco - Delane
Reymundo Cardenas- Gary
Alisia Medina- Marge
Sara Craig- ‘Ol Con
Kelsey Sagehorn- Preacher Harriet
Miguel Martinez- Luke Gabby Trapero- Amy
Abby Spitzner- Gail
Isaac Carstensen- Johnny Bevoe
Teresa Tobar- Photographer