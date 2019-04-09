It will be a new look Redwood Valley girls softball team that takes to the diamond this season.

Former assistant coach Aaron Guggisberg has been handed the reigns and will inherit a fairly green unit that will need to find consistent pitching to be a threat during the 2019 campaign.

Gone from last season is staff ace Nicole Stoen who was a first-team All Big South selection pitching 70 2/3 innings on the hill with 78 Ks. Also gone is top offensive threat Rose Frank who batted .419 with 18 hits (two home runs) and a .651 slugging percentage. Paige Serbus will also be missed, as she finished with a .375 batting average with 15 hits and four RBI.

Guggisberg will need to lean on his six seniors for leadership led by the trio of Jenna Pendleton, Harlee Ahrens and Amy Martius. A season ago, Ahrens – the team’s starting catcher – batted .350 with 14 hits including two doubles and four RBI. Pendleton – the starting second baseman – hit .349 with 15 hits and four RBI and Martius – the starting shortstop – batted .333 with 13 hits including four doubles, 10 runs scored and four RBI.

Fellow seniors Breanna Beran (OF), Gabby Houle (OF) and McKenzie Wertish (OF) will all step into bigger roles.

Junior Leah Irlbeck will have the task of replacing Stoen on the hill for the Cards after starting most of the games for the JV a season ago.

Junior Kenzie Lydick will start at first base, and sophomore AJ Guggisberg will handle the third base duties after batting .333 with 13 hits (four doubles, one home run) and six RBI as a freshman.

Juniors Hailey Mohr (OF), Aubrey Bidinger (OF) and Ashlyn Doering (OF) will all see action.

Newcomer Sydney Sommers will be the wildcard, the former trackster brings an athletic, winning edge to the team and will start the season in the outfield.