The Redwood Valley tennis team picked up its first win of the season April 9 with a 7-0 victory over visiting MACCRAY. The Cardinals (1-1) rolled to victories in all four singles matches.

Rikard Wilkens improved to 2-0 on the season at first singles with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win. Ben Collins was a 7-5, 6-0 winner at second singles, Andrew Muetzel picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win at third singles and Cole Johnson was a 2-0, 2-0 winner by default at fourth singles.

In doubles, the duo of Cameran Sommers and Jacob Zollner earned a hard fought 7-5, 6-4 win. Logan Frank and Josiah Hultquist earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory, and Grant Liebl and Hannah Clennon teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at third doubles.

The Cardinals opened up the regular season with a 5-2 loss to host New Ulm in Big South action. The Cardinals picked up a pair of wins in singles as Wilkens earned a 6-2, 6-0 win at first singles, and Zollner gutted out a 1-6, 6-2, 11-9 three-set win at fourth singles.

In doubles, Bucholz and Sommers lost a tough 6-2, 7-5 battle, and Frank and Hultquist fell 6-4, 6-3 at second doubles.