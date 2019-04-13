There will be a meeting for the 26th Annual American Society Relay For Life of Redwood County committee and team members this coming Monday (April 15) at 5:30 at Thrivent in Redwood Falls located on Bridge Street.

Team members are reminded to turn in funds raised on a regular basis. This can be done at this meeting.

Volunteers are wanted to help with the fight against cancer. Those who are interested are encouraged to come to the meeting and find out how you can help with the Relay.

The Relay will be held Aug. 2 at the Gilfillan Estate along Highway 67 between Redwood Falls and Morgan. In the U.S. colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women.

It is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., when men and women are combined. The death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping in both men and women for the past several decades due to a number of likely reasons.

One is that colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers or when the disease is easier to treat. In addition, treatment for colorectal cancer has improved over the last few decades.

Up to 30 percent of people who have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer have a family history of the disease. The American Cancer Society recommends people at average risk start regular screening for colorectal cancer at age 45, but those at increased risk may need to be screened earlier, be screened more often or get specific tests.

Several types of screening options are available, including simple affordable, take-home tests. People should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and which screening test is the best option. They should also talk to their health insurance company about coverage. The most important thing is to get screened, no matter which test a person may choose.

However, if a test other than a colonoscopy is chosen, any abnormal test result needs to be followed up with a colonoscopy. For those at any age, symptoms such as blood in the stool or unexplained weight loss are not normal and should be reported to a health care provider who can help decide what diagnostic tests should be done.

The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is 90 percent when it's found early at a localized stage. The five-year survival rate drops if the cancer is not found until it's already spread in the body.