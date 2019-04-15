Seven students represented St. Mary’s High School at the State Science and Engineering Fair, held March 30 and 31.

Seven students represented St. Mary’s High School at the State Science and Engineering Fair, held March 30 and 31 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. The students were seventh graders, Brayden Suess and Raj Sidhu; eighth graders, Lizzie Schwint, Annika Nosbush and Kaden Ryer; and ninth graders, Natalie Marti and Sophie Kyllonen.

Each of the students was awarded a medallion to acknowledge their hard work and qualification to compete at the state level. Three students received additional awards:

Sophie Kyllonen was awarded the Office of Naval Research Science Award—a medal, certificate and $75, for her project, “How Gear Ratios Affect Required Power to Lift.”

Natalie Marti received the Institute of Food Technologists Award for Excellence in Scientific Research—$250, and an invitation to a luncheon at the Institute of Food Technologists in MN, for her project, “Does the Type of Flour Affect the Amount of Gluten Protein and Elasticity?”

Lizzie Schwint was awarded the Broadcam Masters Award—certificate and an invitation to the National Competition; and the Silver Grand Award which recognizes excellence in scientific research at the middle school level. Lizzie’s project, “Does Precipitation Timing Affect Nitrate Migration Through Soil?” ranked in the top 10% of presenters, according to the judges scores and the competitiveness of her category, Environmental Engineering.

The students’ science fair advisor, Patti Braulick, was very pleased with the work of these students.