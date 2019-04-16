In 1978, Linda Zeug was hired by the Redwood Falls School District as a secretary for the high school. For the next 35 years she served as the first face students, staff, parents and the community as a whole saw when they walked in the office.

Zeug, a 1966 graduate of Redwood Falls High, returned to her alma mater and spent three-and-a-half decades serving the community where she spent much of her life, and the impact she made was evident. That fact has been reinforced, as Zeug is going to be inducted into the Redwood Valley Hall of Fame in the faculty/staff category.

Zeug said she was totally stunned when word came that she had been selected for induction, adding she feels very honored.

Having spent her earliest years in New London, Zeug and her family moved to Redwood Falls when her dad got a job at Redwood Motor Supply.

“I was in the fourth grade when we came,” said Zeug.

After high school, Zeug continued her education at the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota where she studied for two years before finishing a business degree at Willmar Community College. That same year, 1969, Linda married Denis Zeug, and they moved to the Twin Cities where he finished his college studies in engineering.

Zeug started her career working for the Minnesota Department of Health in the immunization program. She traveled across southwest Minnesota giving Rubella and measles immunization injections.

The Zeugs returned to Redwood Falls in 1971.

Over the years, Zeug worked as an office assistant for the Belview School District, then as a receptionist/secretary for the former Robert Milton Home, as well as for KBM, Inc. before accepting a role in the local school district.

Zeug said she worked with a number of folks over the years including learning the ropes under the tutelage of the “legendary” Trudy Herbert. She also worked for four principals and estimated that she assisted 3,500 students.

“It was a great job,” said Zeug, adding in her early years she had her summers off and could spend them with her kids.

Zeug said she always believed in the value of working hard and doing your best in whatever job you had. The fact that she continued in the same role for 35 years indicates loyalty was important to her, too.

Zeug officially retired in 2013 and has kept busy volunteering, playing Pickleball and spending time with her children, Zachary and Andrea, who grew up in Redwood Falls and are proud Redwood Valley High School graduates, as well as their five grandchildren.

Zeug said she is happy to know there are people who have recognized her for the job she did serving generations of students who still know her as “Mrs. Zeug.”