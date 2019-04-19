A flood warning continues to be in effect for the Minnesota River at Montevideo.

A flood warning continues to be in effect for the Minnesota River at Montevideo. The river, which had crested on March 30 at 21.3 feet, had been slowly receding over the past few weeks and was at a moderate flood stage reading of 16.7 feet as of Tuesday afternoon.

Craig Schmidt, Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office, said that the Minnesota River will crest again this weekend. “Due to melting snow from last weeks blizzard and the forecasted rain for Wednesday, the river will quickly rise the rest of this week to reach a crest of 20 feet by Sunday,” he said.

According to Schmidt, last week’s snowfall contained a lot of water. He said: “The 17 inches of snow that fell in Montevideo contained 2.75 inches of water. Across the area, 2 to 2.5 inches of water content was common. That’s a lot of water that has to move downstream.”

One good thing is that this week’s forecasted rain is expected to be less than originally forecasted. “The original forecast called for rain on both Wednesday and Thursday. That has changed, and it looks like a half inch of rain can be expected for Wednesday (yesterday),” Schmidt said.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!