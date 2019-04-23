DNR stocked Fort Ridgely Creek, and others in the area, with trout.

Area Fisheries Supervisor Scott Mackenthun delivers a net of stream trout into Fort Ridgely Creek at Fort Ridgely State Park on Tuesday, April 9. The 300 rainbow trout and 300 brown trout are stocked for anglers’ enjoyment once the trout season opens on Saturday, April 13. Mackenthun’s staff in the Hutchinson fisheries office also stocked trout into Spring Creek south of the Minnesota River in Brown County and Ramsey Creek near Redwood Falls. The yearling trout were raised at the Lanesboro hatchery.