Redwood County is hosting a blood drive this Friday (April 26) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Redwood County Learning Center in Redwood Falls.

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring. Nearly half of the public knows someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion.Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions, and the Red Cross salutes the volunteer blood donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations and urges type O donors to give now.

Those who are interested in giving blood that day are encouraged to contact Heidi Wersal at Heidi_w@co.redwood.mn.us or by calling (507) 637-4016.

Learn more at redcrossblood.org.