On Thursday, May 2nd, an information session about MnChoices will be held at the Watonwan County Human Services Community Building.

MnChoices provides services for those with a disability or are in need of long-term care and support.

MnChoices can provide assessments to determine what kind of care they need.

Assessments will ask information about day-to-day needs, physical and emotional health, and concerns moving forward about health and ability to live freely.

Those who are looking for an assessment do not have to be eligible for Medical Assistance or other funded programs, but some services available following an assessment do have to be eligible for Medical Assistance or other funded programs.

Assessments are free and mostly occur in-home.

The goal of MnChoices is to keep people living at home for as long as possible.

Services are available for people of all ages. '

The session starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 1:00 p.m.