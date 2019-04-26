Knights 4

GFW 1

The Knights hosted the Thunderbirds of GFW at Prarieview Park Tuesday evening, April 23. The Knights used a three-run fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead over GFW after GFW had just taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the inning.

Emily Stevens had a base hit scoring two while Alexa Owens drove in the other run in the inning. The Knights got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 4-1 and eventually taking home the win.

Leah Weiss was a leader on the mound once again going seven innings with nine strikeouts while only allowing three hits and one earned run. A performance coach Wendy Owens was proud of. “Leah pitched a great game,” she said. “The offense was a little sluggish tonight, but a few of our hitters were able to come through for us to put us on top.”

The victory gives the Knights a 5-0 record in the conference and 5-1 overall. The Knights host Springfield on Thursday, April 25 for a conference showdown with the Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Prarieview Park.