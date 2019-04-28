I like to think in a lot of ways that I’m pretty practical and am not the type who goes in for all of the fluff when it comes to just about everything.

I was not the type who would have hung dice from my rear-view mirror, nor would you find sheepskin seat covers in any of my cars.

So, I expect that manufacturers would do the same and not include any extraneous things on my vehicle.

Of course, I would not be writing this had that been the case.

It all started when I walked out to the parking lot on my way to an interview the morning of April 18…

I observed the Krause car was leaning a bit to the left in the back, and then I discovered the reason. The rear tire on the driver’s side of my car was flat.

So, I am now thinking I have to work fast to get this changed and not be too late to my appointment. So, I quickly open up the trunk, pull up the cover over the spare tire and unscrew the nut that is holding everything in place.

Apparently, the spare tire and accessories had not been used all that much, because it all looked pretty new. I gathered the necessary tools, grabbed the lug wrench and leaned in to go to work.

The wrench did not fit the lugs.

I looked at both sides of the wrench and made several more attempts before giving up and returning to my office to let the individual I was scheduled to visit know that I was going to be late.

I also called April at Loock’s Total Performance to let her know my plight. She told me someone would be over when they could fit it in their schedule.

In the meantime, my Amos walked out of the office. His disappearance did not raise any question with me until a few moments later when he returned to the office and said “the lug nuts are off.”

He also told me that before I could get to the lug nuts I needed to remove the hubcap.

While you are laughing hysterically, let me explain myself.

One of my last vehicles had a hubcap that needed to be removed with the lug wrench before the tire could be replaced. I saw the design of the hubcap, with the lug shapes and determined with this vehicle that it was the same.

Of course, I was wrong, and have been hearing about it ever since then.

So, the next time I go out and buy a vehicle, you can be sure that I will be checking the tires, but not for the reason most of you would be doing that. If the hubcap has a lug nut design and those “lug nuts” are merely for decoration I will not be purchasing that vehicle.

There is no need for them, and so I say stop confusing people – at least me.