The Montevideo Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks last Friday at a number of establishments in town that sell alcohol.

Officer Aaron Wrobleski reported that ten businesses were checked, with all passing except for one. “The ones who passed were Walmart, the Montevideo American Legion Post 59, Casey’s on Highway 7, Casey’s on 1st St., Mel’ Ody Lanes, the VFW Post 380, Toppers, Inn Like Flinn’s, and Groats. Fiesta City Liquors failed the compliance check.”

The compliance checks are meant to ensure that businesses are checking the ID’s of customers who may not look old enough to purchase alcohol.

Businesses who fail the compliance check are subject to consequences. Wrobleski said: “For the first offense, a citation is issued to the clerk who sold the alcohol, and a $25 fine is given to the business. For the second offense, a business is fined $200, and for the third offense, a $250 fine is given.”

Compliance checks are conducted twice a year, and the check on Friday was the first of 2019.

Wrobleski said that, on the whole, most establishments in Montevideo pass the compliance checks.

