The Hawk Creek Watershed Project and the Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) are offering a cost-share program for reduced tillage practices, such as no-till and strip-till.

The program will cost-share up to 75 percent of implantation costs (e.g. labor and equipment used) to adopt a no-till or strip-till cropping system, up to a maximum of $2,000 per producer with a maximum of three years of payment.

No-till and strip-till practices have multiple benefits including reduced soil erosion, increased soil organic matter, nitrogen management, reduced soil compaction, increased water infiltration, decreased water evaporation and reduced weed pressure.

Producers in a targeted portion of the Hawk Creek Watershed, which encompasses portions of Chippewa, Kandiyohi and Renville counties, may be eligible for cost-share assistance.

Those already receiving payments through other state or federal programs are not eligible for cost-share.

Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and must be signed and approved before planting takes place.

For more information, visit www.hawk-creekwatershed.org or www.renvilleswcd.com.