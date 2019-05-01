Wabasso native Christa Larkin and her husband, Doug Larkin have a strong passion for horticulture and landscaping.

The Larkins have two businesses – Larkin Tree Care & Landscaping Inc. and Larkin Flowers by Design – that they have run since 2002 from their family home located just south of Renville.

The Larkins are South Dakota State University graduates in both horticulture and landscape design. Doug is an arborist, while Christa is a designer certified by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA). They have experience in all areas of landscape design, installation, as well as tree service.

Larkin Tree Care & Landscaping Inc.

The Larkins proudly provides services within a 50-mile area with services including: tree and shrub trimming, tree and shrub removal, stump grinding with complete clean-up, black dirt fill, seeding, landscape design, installation and maintenance.

Special services are also provided, such as: bobcat work, fire pit installation, paver and retaining wall sealing. Larkin Tree Care & Landscaping is both dedicated, skilled and focused on customer service and their services do not stop there.

Additional services include: sod installation, shrub planting, tree work, landscape installation, disease control, tree planting, landscape design, outdoor lighting systems installation, tree removal, hardscaping, new lawn installation, top soil delivery, outdoor sound systems installation, retaining wall installation, mulch delivery, drought tolerant landscaping, tree pruning, paver patios, walks and driveways. No project is too big or too small.

Larkin Tree Care & Landscaping is happy to assist the public with residential, municipal, institutional, new construction, and commercial projects.

The Larkins are licensed, bonded and insured. The Larkins offer free consultation to assist customers in creating their home improvement projects.

For more information contact Christa and Doug Larkin by calling (320) 329-3855, or via e-mail at larkintreelandscape@hotmail.com

Larkin Flowers by Design

Christa Larkin along with her sister-in-law, Katie Morgan, can provide expertise for customers and their special occasion events, such as wedding, holidays, graduations, etc., with their knowledge and creative design talents.

Larkin’s talent for flowers and floral design goes back to high school when she worked at Blossom Town in Redwood Falls and also went to the state floral competition while in FFA.

Larkin and Morgan can provide talented designs and superior customer service for well planned or even those last minute events.

Contact Christa to discuss ideas and event needs by calling (320) 329-3855, or via e-mail at christa_larkin@hotmail.com.