Sau Fong Cheng, the 1984 foreign exchange student from Hong Kong, who lived with the Bill and Colleen Ibberson family, made a special visit to Sleepy Eye for the Easter weekend. Sau Fong is pictured with Colleen and her great-grandsons, Aiden (son of Matt and Jessica Grausam) and Reed (son of Mark and Vanessa Grausam) as they made Easter Eggs at Colleen’s daughter Paulette Grausam’s home. Sau Fong know lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she works as an IT project manager. She last visited the Ibbersons for Easter in 2002.