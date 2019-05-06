He almost struck a school bus before veering off road into ditch.

Authorities say that it appears a Florida man driving a semi in Polk County suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving in Farley Township on May 3, and he died after the semi almost struck a school bus and veered off the road.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lawrence Haddaway, 64, from Daytona Beach, Florida was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Warren due to the apparent underlying medical issue.



The call came in at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday, May 3 near the intersection of Polk County Highway 67 and 20. Haddaway was driving a 2005 Freightliner when he almost struck the bus before leaving the road and entering the ditch.



The school bus pulled over after the near-collision. The driver of the bus was identified as Francis Kuznia of Warren.



The Warren Fire Department and Warren Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.