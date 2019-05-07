In 2018, Project Turnabout released a book reflecting on the history of our organization. The motivation for this book was based on the belief that what Project Turnabout is today is founded by those from its past.

Those involved with the book wanted to recognize the staff members who have impacted the organization over the years and decided the names and positions be listed together in no order or hierarchy.

In putting together this history book, information was gathered from past and present board members, myriad people who received services over the years and interviews with current and former staff, including the late Bruce Bottge, whose notes were especially helpful.

Those working on the book knew going in that this was not going to sell a large number of copies – that was not the intention. The intent was to record and share the paths Project Turnabout has traveled and lessons learned with future staff, board members and other interested parties.

What stood out through the creation of this book was the strength of the organization in its ability to stay focused on the mission while continually adapting, improving, growing and expanding its services. (Special thanks to the Granite Falls, Marshall, Redwood Falls and Willmar communities over the years who have supported Project Turnabout.)

The past year has been one of transition for Project Turnabout and a time to examine how it does things given its growth and size. This past year, the 184 employees have served more than 1,500 patients from 78 counties, 19 states and two countries along with more than 800 family members Project Turnabout started a new planning cycle that involved looking at access to services, improving targeted areas of care, identifying opportunities for innovation and growth and, lastly, being responsible stewards of its financial, informational and human resources.

What follows are some examples of our progress:

• It broke ground in Fall 2018 adding nine additional residential men’s beds at the main campus in Granite Falls bringing the total bed capacity to 131 to meet the continued demand for treatment beds. This is scheduled to be completed in May 2019.

• Those who work at Project Turnabout know most people do well in its services as indicated from a number of measures done with each patient. One concern is helping them sustain the changes they have made. For some years Project Turnabout has been developing an Internet based “lifeline” for people after they leave our services. To that end, Project Turnabout has developed applications for women, men, problem gamblers and families that keeps it connected.

• Recruiting can be both difficult and expensive. For this reason Project Turnabout has strategized the expansion of its professional internship programs. It now works with more than 10 colleges and universities for chemical dependency counselors, mental health professionals, health information and nursing.

• Project Turnabout has been a founding/charter member of the Minnesota Alliance of Rural Addiction Treatment Providers. It has become an active voice in public policy issues related to the nuances and challenges of providing substance abuse services in rural communities.

In summary, Project Turnabout continues to make progress in helping individuals and families find and sustain a new life unimpeded by alcohol, drug, or gambling problems.

Project Turnabout knows, more than ever, it needs to work, wherever possible, with individuals and agencies across the communities where it serves. Learn more at www.projectturnabout.org.