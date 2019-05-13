William Kent Krueger is coming to Redwood Falls.

Krueger’s most well-known works are the books in the Cork O’Connor mystery series. These mysteries are set in the north woods of Minnesota, and former Sheriff Cork O’Connor is the protagonist in the books. These books have won numerous awards and have been on the New York Times bestseller lists.

Krueger’s stand-alone novel, "Ordinary Grace," was written in 2013. The companion novel to "Ordinary Grace" is scheduled to come out in September 2019 and is titled "This Tender Land."

The Redwood Falls Public Library is set to be part of Krueger’s huge national tour for his upcoming novel. Krueger is scheduled to be in Redwood Falls May 15 and will speak at 7 p.m. at the library. He will also be signing books and visiting with those who attend the presentation.

After all of the accolades given to "Ordinary Grace," there were high expectations for "This Tender Land." Krueger spent three years trying to fulfill those expectations and was not happy with the result. He shared his feelings with his publisher and asked them to let him try again.

After three more years, Krueger feels like he got it right and is happy with the result. "This Tender Land" is the tale of Odie O’Banion and the great river odyssey of 1932.

Krueger says he poured the best of himself into this story, and he believes it is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Krueger grew up all over the United States, but he claims Oregon as his roots.

He moved to St. Paul at the age of 30, so his wife could attend law school. He immediately fell in love with St. Paul and with Minnesota. He felt instantly at home and has never left. He writes full time and loves to write early in the morning at his favorite coffee shop near his home.

• The Redwood Falls Public Library will have another author visit the very next night (May 16) at 7 p.m. Local author and crime writer, Pat Lubeck, will be sharing tales of crimes in history which took place in Yellow Medicine County.

The public is encouraged to come to these events at the library.