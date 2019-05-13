Students were recognized at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently for academic and athletic excellence during the annual awards celebration.

Highlights included Outstanding Student Achievement Awards from which the Man and Woman of the Year are chosen. Each student nominated by faculty and staff for the award is ranked in six categories: grade point average, honors, leadership, campus activities, community service, and service on campus.

• Outstanding Student Achievement Award recipients were Mikayla Jones, a senior from Huxley, Iowa, majoring in marketing and sport and recreation management; Callie Schapekahm, a senior majoring in health management from Eagan, Minn.; Selena Young, a senior majoring in equine science pre-vet from Plymouth, Minn., Jonah Figueiredo, a junior criminal justice major from Little Canada, Minn.; Amber Johnson, a senior majoring in agricultural communications from Sebeka, Minn.; Ben Koisti, a senior majoring in golf and turf management from Lake Norden, S.D.; Maggie Mills, a senior majoring in communication from Lake City, Minn.; Brent Reed, a senior majoring in exercise science and wellness from Arlington, Texas; Zach Greenberg, a senior majoring in sport and recreation management from Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Summer Billings, a senior accounting major from Lake Bronson, Minn.

• Woman of the Year honors went to senior Callie Schapekahm and senior Ben Koisti was named Man of the Year. The award given to Man and Woman of the Year recognizes the year's top academic and student service award.

• Peyton Carlstrom received Outstanding Communication Student Award.

• Graeme Cherry received Turf Bowl Team Recognition.

• Carmelita Fenton received Outstanding Equine Science Student Award.

• Dalton Javner received Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

• Noah Kalway received Outstanding Accounting Student Award.

• Benjamin Lee received International Student Volunteer Service Award.

• Jayce Lewisreceived Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

• Bruno Marques received Harvard Global Case Competition Recognition.

• Adam McDonald received Outstanding Agricultural Systems Management Student Award.

• Kennedy Resendiz received Presidents Volunteer Service Award and the Outstanding Animal Science Pre-Vet Student.

• Austin Sommerfeld received Outstanding Communication Student Award.

• Ji Won (Peter) Park received Outstanding Accounting Student Award.



Faculty, staff awards

In celebration of excellence and service by faculty and staff, the annual Faculty and Staff Day was held May 7 in Bede Ballroom.

Years of Service were highlighted by individuals who have been working on campus for 40 years or more. They are Phil Baird and Ken Meyers, who were recognized for 40 years of service.

In addition to recognizing years of service milestones and retirements, the program included the following award presentations:

• Distinguished Teaching Award ‐ Karen Miller, lecturer, Liberal Arts and Education Department

• Distinguished Faculty Service Award – Sharon Stewart, associate professor, Math, Science, and Technology Department

• Distinguished Staff Service Award ‐ Krista Proulx, library services, Library

• Distinguished Scholar Award – Rachel McCoppin, professor, Liberal Arts and Education Department

• Distinguished Professional & Administrative (P&A) Award ‐ Lisa Samuelson, interim associate vice chancellor and title IX coordinator, Student Activities Community Engagement and Student Affairs

• Access Achievement Award – Lacey Anderson, teaching specialist, Liberal Arts and Education Department

• Builder of Diversity Award – Venu Mukku, associate professor and research labs director, Math, Science, and Technology Dept.