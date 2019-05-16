The 26th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County committee and teams will be meeting this coming Monday (May 20) at 5:30 p.m. at Thrivent on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

Teams are encouraged to turn in what funds have been collected at this meeting. The deadline for turning in fact sign donations is June 1.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event. Anyone interested in finding out what they could do to help or wondering what the Relay For Life event is all about is welcome to come to this meeting.

Those who are involved would like to have more teams involved. There is no limit as to how many are on a team. It can be two or more.

Individuals not wanting to be on a team but wanting to raise funds for the American Cancer Society may also sign up.

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Thanks to those who generously invest in the mission, the American Cancer Society is able to attack cancer from every angle.

The American Cancer Society is saving lives by attacking cancer on all fronts, research, cancer prevention, cancer screening and early detection, access to care, patient and caregiver services and survivorship.

Learn more on the American Cancer Society Web site at www.cancer.org.