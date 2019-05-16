In cooperation with Minnesota’s “toward zero deaths” (TZD) initiative, the Renville County Sheriff’s Department and the Renville County Safe Roads Coalition have partnered with the Minnesota State Patrol, local police, EMS agencies and others to present a traffic safety learning event, which will be held May 20.

The event this coming Monday is being presented for the public from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cenex Convenience Store parking lot in Renville.

The event will feature a vehicle rollover simulator, child car seat checks and other traffic safety information. Also, a limited number of new car seats will be available for those in need.

The event is free of charge, and the public is encouraged to attend, especially parents, expectant parents and/or grandparents who might transport their grandchildren in car seats.