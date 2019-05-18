John Luu Mathiowetz raced home from second base on a wild pitch and the Knights defeated the Crusaders Thursday night at Sleepy Eye Ballpark.

NU Cathedral 15

Knights 3

The Knights found themselves in a tight ballgame with one of the top dogs in the Tomahawk Conference as they were within distance down 4-3 in the top of the fifth when the wheeles fell off.

The Greyhounds scored scored seven runs in the inning and tacked on four more in the sixth to end the game in six innings via the ten-run rule.

Leading St. Mary’s at the plate was Nick Labat and Colin Ludewig. The two Knights were both 1-for-3 and Ludewig had two RBIs.

Game 1

MVL 6

Knights 1

The Chargers of MVL used three first inning runs to defeat St. Mary’s 6-1 in game one of a doubleheader. Dallas Bauer and Spencer Hoffman pitched for the Knights and got little help from the offense as the Knights only collected two hits.

Game 2

MVL 10

Knights 1

Game two was more of the same for the Knights as the offense only mustered up four hits in the contest. The Chargers had a 4-1 lead going into the top of the seventh before they had six runs cross the plate to extend the score to 10-1.

Dominic Helget pitched 6 and 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs. Despite the statline, coach Bruce Woitas thought his pitcher did well. “Dominic pitched well tonight, but we did not support him as we only had four hits.”

Wabasso 5

Knights 4

The Knights made the trek over to Wabasso on a steamy, hot afternoon on Tuesday, May 14. The Knights went into the contest looking for a sweep of the Rabbits.

The Knights trailed 1-0 in the top of the seventh and rallied to score four runs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the inning.

The Knights then walked the first three batters in the bottom of the inning and the next batter was hit by a pitch to score a run and leave the bases loaded. The Rabbits scored three in the inning to take the game into extras at 4-4. In the bottom of the tenth, the Rabbits pushed across the winning run and snuck away with a victory.

Coach Bruce Woitas was pleased with his starting pitcher’s performance, but couldn’t close the door. “Kyle pitched a great game tonight, we just couldn’t finish it.”

Kyle Goblirsch’s final line on the mound was 6 and 1/3 innings pitched allowing three earned runs on just five hits.

At the plate, the Knights were led by Carson Domeier who was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Knights are now 8-9 overall and 6-8 in the conference. St. Mary’s hosts Mankato Loyola Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 following the Indians game against ML/GHEC/T.

Knights 4

Mankato Loyola 3

The Knights followed the Indians game with ML/GHEC/T with a game of their own as they hosted the Crusaders from Mankato Loyola under the lights on Thursday, May 16. The Knights got a strong pitching performance from Nick Labat and Dominic Helget. Labat went 4 and 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs with nine strikeouts. Helget came on in relief of Labat and got the win going 2 and 1/3 innings allowing three hits and no runs with one strikeout.

The Knights went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 3-2 before Labat led off with a walk and then stole second. John Luu Mathiowetz then had a bunt single to put runners on first and third. Carson Domeier then had a sac fly to tie the game, scoring Labat. Then, with Mathiowetz on second, a wild pitch ricocheted into the corner near the entry gate of the dugout and Mathiowetz was waived home by coach Bruce Woitas and the Knights came away with the victory, 4-3.

The win evens the Knights record at 9-9 overall and currently has them as the No. 10 seed in Section 2A. Playoff seedings are announced Wednesday, May 21. The Knights travel to Minneapolis to take on Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday, May 17.