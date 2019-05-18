Holding onto an early 3-1 lead the Redwood Valley baseball team topped LQPV 6-3 May 11 at Irish Yard Field near Milroy.

The Cardinals (6-10) led 4-3 heading into the sixth and tacked on two insurance runs to seal the victory.

Alex Louwagie hit a three-run inside the park home run in the second for the Cardinals.

Brennan Sander was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kyle Lechner went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Cole Woodford added a single.

Lechner pitched well to earn the victory, allowing just two earned runs on five hits, striking out a season-high nine and walking just two.

Bryant Haas picked up the save, pitching a 1/3 of an inning and not allowing a hit.

The Cardinals (6-10) then ran into a juggernaut BOLD squad, falling 17-0 in five innings.

The Cards managed just one hit – off the bat of Woodford – as the Warriors rolled to an easy non-conference win.

The Cardinals then travelled to Jackson May 14 and held off a late Husky rally to earn a 9-8 Big South Conference win. The Cardinals led 9-1 after five but watched as the Huskies rallied for seven runs in the sixth to make it a game.

Fortunately, the Cards would hold on and close out the win with a scoreless seventh.

Woodford led a 12-hit attack going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Haas was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Cade Schiller went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

Lechner was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and has seen his batting average jump up to .327 on the season.

Van Hee had a hit, drew two walks and scored three runs, and Louwagie was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Schiller went five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on just one hit, striking out three.