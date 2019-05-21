Final school column for St. John's School

Another school year at St. John’s has gone by too fast. Next week Friday, I will have completed my eighth, and final, year at St. John’s. I will be starting a new teaching position, north of Milwaukee, Wis. My time here has been a wonderful blessing. There have been numerous activities and events over the past years that have made my experience here fun and exciting.

The months of April and May have also been exciting to wrap up my last year!

Let's start with a few activities from the past weeks.

•On Friday, May 3, grades Preschool to eight attended MLC Children's Theater production of “Cat in the Hat.” All of our students enjoyed the show, with even some dancing of their own.

•On Monday, May 6, grades three to eight participated in the annual St. John's Track & Field meet. Our team competed against 10 other area Lutheran grade schools and everyone did a wonderful job.

•On Tuesday, May 7, Shari Hittesdorf presented to our kindergarten through fourth grade students about bicycle safety. Our students learned the importance of being safe and wearing a helmet.

•Thursday, May 9, our track and field team traveled to Redwood Falls to participate in the St. John, RWF meet. This was our sixth year in the Redwood Falls meet and we once again faced good competition.

•Monday, May 13 was our third annual “Bike/Walk to School Day.” Our starting point was the Chief Sleepy Eye obelisk and we traversed through downtown to our school.

We also have some upcoming activities to finish the school year. This Sunday, May 19, all our school children will sing for Graduation Sunday. Our one eighth grader will receive her diploma for completion of courses at St. John's. We will also host end-of-the year awards in the church basement. We are also taking an entire-school field trip to Sioux Falls on Wednesday, May 22. We will be visiting the zoo, Falls Park, and going fishing. Finally, our last day of school is Friday, May 24, with chapel at 8:05 a.m. and dismissal at 3 p.m.

With all these year-end events, we have ended with another successful school year at St. John's. I would like to give my thanks to all the faculty, staff, parents, and church members who have helped and volunteered extra time of theirs. You have been a big part in making St. John's Lutheran School an excellent place for academic excellence and Christian education.

If you have not heard yet, we are closing our doors at the end of this school year. However, St. John’s will continue to value Christian Education! We are encouraging all of our current students to attend any of the four WELS schools in the area and we will be supporting all of our current families financially, covering tuition and transportation costs next school year. Even in this sad time of our school closing, God will work this for our good. St. John’s will continue to be a part of this community!