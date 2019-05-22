Sleepy Eye High School Class of 2019 received their diplomas during the commencement ceremony in the high school gymnasium on Friday evening, May 17.

Sleepy Eye High School Class of 2019 received their diplomas during the commencement ceremony in the high school gymnasium on Friday evening, May 17.

Pictured at left, graduates Michael Gratz and Jacob Berg process to the stage. Graduate Landon Strong later announced during his speech that Gratz graduated at the top of the class.

At right, despite a strong breeze and occasional sprinkles, the new graduates were able to have their receiving line after graduation outside and complete the evening with the traditional tossing of their caps.