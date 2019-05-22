Redwood Valley High School is pleased to announce its 2018-19 ExCEL Award winners. They are Keelie Van Hee and Benjamin Collins.

The ExCEL award – Excellence in community, education and leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high-school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who work voluntarily in their community.

Van Hee is involved in volleyball, basketball, FFA, baseball stats, choir, women’s vocal ensemble, three-act play, NHS, student council, and has served as a junior class officer and on the prom and homecoming committees. She has been on the A Honor roll each of her high school years.

Van Hee is active in volunteering in the community through her church, Red Cross blood drives, American Legion and various tasks through student council.

Collins is involved in football, choir, hockey, NHS, Knowledge Bowl and tennis. He volunteers at church and at the local animal shelter.

Deon Estebo and Lauren Karnitz from Redwood Valley High School have been named this year’s Triple “A” Award nominees. Triple “A” Award winners are students who are recognized for their excellence in academics, athletics and the arts.

Established in 1988, the Triple “A” Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award is given to high-school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Estebo has a 3.988 grade point average and has been involved in cross country, track and field, robotics, one-act plays, visual arts, band, jazz band, Knowledge Bowl, solo and ensemble contest, student council (including serving as president) and NHS. He has represented Redwood Valley at state in cross country his freshman and senior years and as a member of the state true team in track.

Estebo plans on attending the South Dakota School of Mines and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Karnitz has a 3.9 grade point average and is involved in cross country, track and field, golf, hockey statistics, musical (pit band), robotics, student council, NHS, band, jazz band, Knowledge Bowl, Student Rotary, drumline, honor band and dance She has competed at the state cross country meet four times.

Karnitz is heading to Carleton College in Northfield and majoring in chemistry.