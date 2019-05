The Lakers baseball team was defeated by Yellow Medicine East on Thursday 7-0. Leading the Sting was Angel Jimenez, who pitched a three-hit shutout, finishing with four strikeouts in the win. On the Sting side, Tate Schulte went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Carter Sneller also added two hits for YME. Noah Jensen was 1 for 2 with a double to lead Lakeview. YME 000 130 3 — 7 8 2 Lakeview 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Hitting: YME (Sneller 2-4, run; B. Knapper 1-4, run; Ta. Schulte 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Jimenez 1-3, RBI, run; Anderson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Peterson 1-3, RBI). Lakeview (Jensen 1-2, 2B; Mueller 1-3; Kvistad 1-3). Pitching: YME (Jimenez 7.0-3-0-0-1-4). Lakeview (Bahn 3.2-1-1-1-3-3; Mueller 3.1-7-6-5-1-2).