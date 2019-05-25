First Security Bank recently contributed $2,000 to Junior Achievement to support programming offered to students in Sleepy Eye.

Funds will be used to cover the costs of materials and resources needed for JA programing throughout Sleepy Eye. JA programming begins in kindergarten and continues through 12th grade, providing experiential learning opportunities about how our economy works, necessary career skills needed for future success, how to make good personal economic choices, and the role that business plays in our lives. During the 2018-19 school year JA is on track to reach over 600 students in the Sleepy Eye schools.

“The continued support for Junior Achievement from First Security Bank is awesome,” said Blair Folkens, JA Board member. “Teaching our youth personal finance skills is extremely important in today’s world. We are very grateful to First Security Bank for this generous donation.”

Junior Achievement seeks to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. JA’s unique approach allows volunteers from the community to deliver our curriculum while sharing their experience and expertise with students. Our classroom volunteers transform the key concepts of our lessons into a message that inspires and empowers students to believe in themselves, showing them they can make a difference in the world. Learn more at www.jaum.org.