St. Mary's senior honor students were presented gold, silver, and white honor cords at a banquet Wednesday evening, May 15. Guest speaker was Dr. Adam Armbruster, a 2000 graduate of St. Mary’s. Gold cords were presented to students for GPA 3.75 and up, Silver cords GPA 3.50 to 3.74; White cords GPA 3.0 to 3.49. St. Mary’s seniors were presented with scholarships and awards on Wednesday, May 22. Their graduation ceremony is on Sunday, May 26.