It was a clean sweep for the talented Redwood Valley men’s and women’s track teams May 23 at the Sub-Section 3A East tournament held at Inglis Field in Redwood Falls.

The Cardinal boys rolled to 181.5 team points to easily outdistance second place JCC (130.5) in the eight-team event.

The Cardinal girls, meanwhile, also had no trouble claiming the title, racking up 160.83 team points to hold off second place JCC (112) in the eight-team battle.

For the Redwood Valley boys it was a day of personal bests as they cruised to the team title.

Kyle Huhnerkoch (42’6”) and Jordan Mertens (41’5”) set personal bests in the triple jump to finish first and second respectively.

Teammate Gustav Lomotey (38’5”) also had a personal best to place fifth.

Mertens was also second in the high jump tieing a season best of 6’1” and placed third in the long jump with a personal best of 20’ 2 1/2”.

Jed Hansen (12’3”) and Luke Grannes (11’3”) both set personal bests in finishing one-two in the pole vault.

Mason Clark had a great afternoon, winning the 800 with a personal best of 2:05.43, teaming up with Jayson Peyerl, Xander Seaman and Deon Estebo to dominate the 4x800 relay (8:38.41) and finishing second with the trio of Maverick Goblirsch, Seaman and Estebo in the 4x400 relay (3:39.34).

The 4x100 relay team of Goblirsch, Hansen, Grannes and Huhnerkoch grabbed a first (46.41).

Estebo was second in the 800 with a personal best of 2:06.01, Goblirsch was second in the 400 (56.02) and Huhnerkoch set a personal best with a second place finish in the 200 (23.66).

Logan Prouty was second in the 110 hurdles (19.56), Kaleb Haase was third in the shot put (44’7”) and fourth in the discus (131’6”) and Gavin Dow was fourth in the 1,600 (5:02.75) with a personal best.

Lomotey (48.12) and Seaman (50.45) were fourth and fifth respectively in the 300 hurdles. Grannes was fifth in the 200 (25.17), Aeneas Pacheco set a personal best to place sixth in the 200 (25.20) and the young 4x200 relay team of Austin Ourada, Blake Stephens, Skyler Sherbon and Lincoln Ourada (1:52.57) was sixth.

It was a huge day for the duo of Hannah Schjenken and Alexa Steffl, as they helped the Cardinal girls roll to the team title.

Schjenken captured both the 100 meter (13.18) and 200 meter (27.26) dashes, was part of the 4x100 relay winning team along with Steffl, Sidney Beran and Caitlyn Johnson (52.76) and placed second in the high jump (4’8”).

Steffl took first in the 110 hurdles (17.09) and the triple jump with a personal best of 34’7 1/2” and was third in the long jump (15’3”).

Maddie LeSage finished second in the 3,200 (12:12.37) with a personal best, Aubree Hicks was second in the 1,600 (5:47.26) and third in the 800 with a personal best of 2:34.57.

The young 4x800 team of Grace Caraway, Michelle Smith, McKenna Flinn and Jasmine Barnes was third (10:56.87), Kate Ahrens finished third in the 400 (1:06.36) with a personal best and Beran was third in the triple jump (32’11”).

Barnes was fourth in the 800 (2:35.25), the 4x200 relay team of Ella Fuhr, Ahrens, Jahlyn Bill and Kylee Larsen was fourth (1:56.66), Brianna Panitzke added a fourth in the discus (83’ 1 1/2”) and fifth-place finishes went to Jaidyn Probst in the shot put (28’7”), Beran in the long jump (14’2”), Johnson in the 100 (13.93) and Larsen in the 300 hurdles (53.46).

Bill added a sixth in the 400 (1:10.04), and Caraway was sixth in the 1,600 (6:23.81) with a personal best.