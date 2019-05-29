The East Fairfax Homestudy Group met on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at R.B.J.’s.

The East Fairfax Homestudy Group met on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at R.B.J.’s. Vice President Laurain Jurchen called the meeting to order. All recited the Homestudy Group creed. The roll call was answered by sharing our favorite rhubarb recipe. Four member and a guest, Christina Resendiz, were present.

The Thought for the Day was read by Diane Frisk, “Thoughts about Growing Older.”

The secretary’s minutes were read and approved.

The treasurer’s report was read and approved. Old Business Laurainn Jurchen told about the West Polk County Spring luncheon that she and Pearl Radi attended. They were served a delicious lunch and had an interesting speaker from India.

Laurainn and Bev Johnson went to the Spring Fling. The lunch was delicious and the lessons were wonderful.

There was no new business.

The meeting was adjourned.

Diane Frisk gave the lesson- “Gluten-Free Food Preparation.” It was a very useful and informative lesson.