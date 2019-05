Student's from Travis Oliver's Construction Trades class and seniors in his Advanced Woods class floated down the Red Lake River on May 29, the last day of school.

Student's from Travis Oliver's Construction Trades class and seniors in his Advanced Woods class floated down the Red Lake River on May 29, the last day of school. The 13 mile canoe and kayak trip started at the Gentilly Bridge and ended in Central Park in Crookston with a cookout.