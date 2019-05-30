The Sting baseball team split their doubleheader at the start of the Section 3A tournament on Saturday, defeating No. 5 seed Canby 4-0 before being defeated by the No. 1 seed KMS 4-1

In the game against Canby, Angel Jimenez led the Sting with a 1 for 2 day at the plate with three RBI. He was followed by Dalton Anderson, who hit one and an RBI. Carter Sneller, Bennett Knapper, and Cole Fischer each added a hit for YME.

Jimenez earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound, going seven innings while allowing no runs on two hits and striking out five. Leading Canby was Jordan Ries and Riley Kockelman who each earned a hit apiece. Evan Stoks took the loss on the mound, going six innings while allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five.

In the game against KMS, Sneller led the Sting with a 1 for 3 day at the plate with an RBI while Fischer added a hit. Anderson was on the mound for the loss, going 3.2 innings while allowing four runs on three hits and striking out one.

YME 4, Canby 0 Canby 000 000 0 – 0 2 2 YME 000 040 x – 4 5 0 Hitting: YME (Sneller 1-3; Knapper 1-3; Jimenez 1-2, 3 RBI; Anderson 1-3, RBI; Fischer 1-3); Canby (Ries 1-3; Kockelman 1-3). Pitching: (IP-R-ER-H-BB-SO): YME (Jimenez 7-0-0-2-1-5); Canby (Stoks 6-4-4-5-1-5). KMS 4, YME 1 YME 000 010 0 – 1 2 3 KMS 400 000 0 – 4 3 0 Hitting: YME (Sneller 1-3, RBI; Fischer 1-3). Pitching: (IP-R-ER-H-BB-SO): YME (Anderson 3.2-4-0-3-4-1; Martin 2.1-0-0-0-1-2).